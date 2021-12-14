Made by family-owned and -operated Wonderlab, Doozy Pots plant-based, dairy-free gelato is now available nationwide. Offering the indulgence of a frozen dessert with the superior nutrition of sustainable hemp hearts, the product line comes in Chocolate Mint Chip, Chocolate Raspberry Swirl, Banana Cinnamon, Date Swirl and Smooth Coffee flavors. The product’s proprietary blend of earth-friendly hemp and oats is combined with other organic, regenerative and fair/direct trade ingredients under the direction of brand co-founder Kirsten Sutaria, a food scientist who spent nine years as Ben & Jerry’s “flavor guru,” leading the creation of its vegan offerings and helping its portfolio become fair trade and non-GMO. Doozy Pots (Sutaria’s childhood nickname) also features less saturated fat, a smoother texture and more balanced sweetness than ice cream. A pint of any of the varieties in containers made from a minimum of 35% post-consumer recycled fibers retails for a suggested $6.99.