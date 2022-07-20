DoorDash Implements Safety Features for Alcohol Delivery

DoorDash is now rolling out new safety features for alcohol delivery in the United States. The company’s enhanced two-step or dual ID verification system has already been successfully piloted in Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Phoenix, Portland, Oregon, Seattle and northern Virginia.

According to the company, the new safety features will further enhance how IDs are checked before alcohol is delivered. Along with existing safeguards, Dashers will now be required to scan the front of a customer’s ID with the DoorDash app to verify their identity. After the Dasher verifies the customer’s identity and checks for any signs of intoxication, the delivery may be completed. Customers must be at the door with a valid ID when the delivery is being made.

“At DoorDash, safety is a top priority, and our goal is to deliver alcohol in the safest and most responsible way possible,” said Erik Ragotte, general manager of alcohol at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “[T]wo-step or dual ID verification [is] setting a new industry standard for responsible alcohol delivery. The new safety measures will help ensure alcohol is delivered to people over the age of 21. We will continue to innovate and find even more ways to promote responsible alcohol delivery.”

The enhanced dual ID verification builds on the earlier steps that DoorDash has already taken to ensure that alcohol is purchased and delivered safely and responsibly. These measures include rigorous ID verification, offering customers the choice to opt out or self-exclude themselves from alcohol delivery, providing alcohol safety resources for Dashers, and working with various advocacy groups.

DoorDash expanded its alcohol delivery service last year.