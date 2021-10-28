Dollar Tree Launches Instacart Delivery

Just in time for all of their holiday entertaining needs, shoppers will now be able to order their favorite Thanksgiving and Christmas decor, groceries and crafts from Dollar Tree through Instacart.

Consumers will be able to order Instacart delivery from nearly 7,000 Dollar Tree stores, meaning that nearly 98 million U.S. households will have access to Dollar Tree’s and Family Dollar’s value selection of groceries, household goods and seasonal decor, pantry and baby essentials, office, party and school supplies, personal care items and more, delivered from nearly 13,000 locations.

With the Dollar Tree expansion, Instacart now partners with more than 700 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from more than 65,000 stores.

“With our focus on best meeting customers’ evolving needs, we are pleased to expand our Instacart partnership to provide even more households across the country with convenience and value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,” stated Michael Witynski, president and CEO of Dollar Tree, Inc. “Our customers discover new and exciting items every week, which help them celebrate all of life’s occasions at an extreme value.”

Instacart and Dollar Tree first partnered to launch same-day delivery from Family Dollar in November 2020. Following a successful pilot, the companies expanded the partnership to more than 6,000 Family Dollar stores at the beginning of the year and began testing same-day delivery from Dollar Tree in August. With today’s expansion, the companies now offer same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from nearly 13,000 stores across 48 states and Washington D.C.

“When it comes to major household expenses, we know every dollar counts. That’s why we’re proud to expand our footprint with Dollar Tree and make same-day delivery from this beloved value retailer accessible to more families,” said Carolyn Everson, president of Instacart. “Dollar Tree and Family Dollar offer truly unique shopping experiences that give customers more opportunities to save and discover new treasures everyday. We’re excited to extend the reach of these leading retailers and bring their incredible selection of discounted goods to more households nationwide.”

Instacart now delivers from 65,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 15,700 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.