Instacart Provides Delivery for Family Dollar

Supporting the growing number of consumers relying on grocery delivery, Family Dollar has partnered with Instacart to deliver from more than 6,000 of its stores across the United States.

With this new partnership, customers now have access to same-day delivery of Family Dollar's broad and cost-efficient selection of household goods, pantry and baby essentials, electronics, office and school supplies, personal care items, and more in as fast as an hour. This expansion builds on the companies' successful 275-store pilot that initially launched in late 2020.

"Providing same-day delivery is another example of our efforts to better meet the evolving needs of our Family Dollar shoppers," said Mike Witynski, president and CEO of Dollar Tree Inc. "We are encouraged by the initial results of our pilot stores and are pleased to expand the Instacart platform to more than 6,000 Family Dollar stores across the country."

"Family Dollar offers a variety of low-cost items for the entire family, and we're proud to partner with them to offer same-day delivery nationwide,” added Chris Rogers, VP of retail at San Francisco-based Instacart. “As one of the nation's fastest-growing retailers, we're excited to help Family Dollar connect with and serve the delivery needs of their customers, and look forward to partnering with them to offer even more selection and choice to customers on the Instacart marketplace."

To begin shopping from Family Dollar, customers can visit www.instacart.com/family-dollar or download the Instacart app.

Instacart partners with more than 500 national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to offer delivery and pickup services from more than 45,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. The online grocery platform is available to 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

Based in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 15,000 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces. The company's stores operate under the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada banners. Dollar Tree is No. 30 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Family Dollar is No. 32.