Dollar Tree Makes Proactive Supply Chain Move

As inflation-wary consumers seek more value for their dollar and amid new company growth initiatives, Dollar Tree, Inc. is focusing on improving demand forecasting and replenishment processes across its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners. The company is teaming up with retail optimization software provider Relex Solutions to deploy a platform aimed at improving collaboration and information-sharing between stores and central planning teams.

The cloud-native forecasting and replenishment solutions are designed to help the discount retailer leverage data, analytics and automation to streamline efficiencies and achieve on-shelf availability, at a time when consumer concerns about supply chain shortages are at a peak. “Relex has proven to be more configurable than other solutions in its field, allowing our planners to have full visibility into, and control of, our supply chain,” reported Andy Paisley, chief information officer at Dollar Tree. “It also empowers us to innovate, try new ideas and evolve our use of the solution over time to continuously meet changing business needs.”

At Relex, Chief Revenue Officer Frank Lord said that the platform provider is well equipped to provide such solutions for growing enterprises like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. “Relex has deep experience with the challenges specific to price-point retailers, and we look forward to sharing our expertise as we help them improve in-store availability while lowering inventory balances across their supply chain,” Lord remarked.

The partnership comes at a time when Dollar Tree, Inc. is broadening its Dollar Tree Plus initiative that adds a multi-price assortment to its offerings and introducing more Combo Store formats with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations under one roof. The company projects that more than 85% of its new family Dollar Stores will be part of a Combo Store format in its next fiscal year.

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, which operates more than 15,700 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces, including stores operating under the Family Dollar banner, is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.