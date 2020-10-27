Dollar General Offering its Own 'Prime Day'

Dollar General is joining the likes of Amazon by offering its own pre-holiday sales event on Friday, Nov. 13, featuring holiday items such as toys, holiday decor and baking essentials. The specials will be available at its nearly 17,000 stores, with select offerings online.

“With the holidays quickly approaching, we are thrilled to provide customers with a special, one-day savings event in stores and online to provide customers with an opportunity to shop and save early this season,” said Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s EVP and chief merchandising officer. “This year’s holiday product assortment will continue to deliver on the value and quality expectations our customers trust us to provide. Whether customers are looking to start holiday decorating, get an early start on gift giving for everyone on their list, or stock their pantry, we look forward to sharing amazing offers and helping customers stretch their budgets to celebrate the upcoming seasons affordably.”

Dollar General said the one-day-only event will include special offers "while supplies last," and that specific assortments may vary by store.

Among the specials:

Food Essentials: Red Baron assorted varieties: Three for $10 (must purchase three to receive the discounted price); Progresso soup assorted varieties: Three for $3 (must purchase three to receive the discounted price); purchase a Libby’s 15-ounce canned pumpkin and receive a free 12-ounce Carnation evaporated milk; buy one Betty Crocker Hamburger Helper assorted varieties, get a second free (must purchase two to receive the discounted price.)

Holiday Decor: 50% off savings on any 6-foot artificial tree, pine cones and holiday floral stems; a 200-count set of LED lights for only $5; outdoor décor with assorted items priced at 50% off; and 50% on select Holiday Style crafting items.

Health and Beauty: Dollar General's full exclusive Believe Beauty line, which debuted in 2019 and offers nearly 150 items at $5 or less, will be available buy one, get one 50% off. Customers can save $2 instantly on select Colgate toothbrushes and use DG digital coupons to save an additional $9 on BIC Us razor products.

Toys: Qualifying toys will be offered at buy one, get a second 75% off; Lego toys will be offered at buy one, get a second 40% off.

Other gift items: A Sylvania Hi-Fi Bluetooth Boombox for $15 and a Vibe gaming bundle or headset for only $10; save $5 on Apple $25 or $50 gift cards with a DG digital coupon offer available online.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 16,720 stores in 46 states, and employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on PG's list.