Dollar General Expanding to Washington, Wyoming

Dollar General has revealed that construction is underway on new stores in Washington state and Wyoming, which, when completed, will expand the dollar store chain’s presence to 46 states.

The stores under construction are in Centralia and Cathlamet, Wash., and Pine Bluffs, Wyo., and are all slated to hold their grand openings in early in Dollar General’s fiscal year 2020.

“We look forward to expanding our footprint into Washington and Wyoming and the opportunity to serve new customers with value and convenience through our mission of Serving Others,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s SVP of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, our customers are at the center of all we do. We believe the addition of each new Dollar General store presents positive economic growth for the communities we serve through the creation of local career opportunities and the ability for customers to purchase affordable, quality items in our easy-to-shop, small-box format. We look forward to being a long-standing business partner in each of the communities we serve and to welcoming new customers into our stores when these projects are completed next year.”

According to the company, each store is expected to employ from six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the location.

The news comes on the heels of the company’s naming a new COO, Dollar General vet Jeffrey C. Owen; posting solid Q2 financials; and discussing the growth of its DG Fresh program, under which the retailer aims to self-distribute dairy, deli and frozen products to about 5,000 stores by the end of the year, with produce possibly coming to more locations as well in the future.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 15,836 stores in 44 states, and employs about 140,000 associates.