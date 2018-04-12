Despite Hurricanes, Dollar General's Q3 Net Sales Rise

Although its 13-week fiscal year 2018 third quarter was beset by bad weather, Dollar General Corp. reported an increase in net sales during the period, which ended Nov. 2.

The Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based retailer reported a net sales increase of 8.7 percent to $6.4 billion, compared with $5.9 billion in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, same-store sales grew 2.8 percent.

“During the third quarter, we delivered strong operating performance and financial results,” noted Todd Vasos, CEO of Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General. “I am particularly proud of our team’s dedication to our mission of Serving Others, which was on display this quarter as employees across our organization rallied to help our communities in need during the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes. Despite the challenges created by these weather events in the quarter, we achieved strong top-line growth and remained focused on expense control. Both consumables and nonconsumables categories drove our financial performance this quarter, and we achieved our highest two-year same-store-sales stack in 11 quarters.”

The company’s net sales increase was positively affected by sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, but modestly offset by the impact of store closures. The same-store sales rise was attributable to an increase in average transaction amount and positive results in the consumables, seasonal and home categories, but partly offset by sales declines in the apparel category. Dollar General’s customer traffic was essentially flat.

For its fiscal 2018, the company now expects net sales growth to be about 9 percent, compared with the previous range of 9 percent to 9.3 percent, and anticipates its same-store sales growth to be in the middle of the previous range of mid-to-high 2 percent.

Dollar General reiterated its plans to undertake about 2,000 real estate projects, including 900 new store openings, 1,000 mature-store remodels and 100 store relocations. For fiscal 2019, the company is planning about 2,075 real estate projects, including 975 new store openings, 1,000 mature-store remodels and 100 store relocations.