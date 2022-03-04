Dollar General to Create 10,000 Net New Careers This Year

Dollar General Corp. has released plans to create approximately 10,000 net new career opportunities in fiscal 2022 through expected new store, distribution center and private-fleet growth. The new career opportunities represent an estimated 6% overall increase to the company's current workforce.

The discount retailer surpassed 18,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2021 and is still growing. In its third-quarter earnings report, Dollar General said that it would open 1,110 new stores in 2022, which includes approximately 100 new pOpshelf store openings. It also has plans to add new traditional and DG Fresh distribution centers and further expand its DG Private Fleet network. Additionally, the company disclosed that it would enter Mexico with 10 locations.

“At Dollar General, our employees are the heart of the company and bring our mission of Serving Others to life each day. We are excited to add new opportunities for individuals to start or develop their career through our growing organization, and we look forward to welcoming new talent to the DG family again this year,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s EVP and chief people officer. “We continue to make meaningful and positive investments in our hometowns through new store and distribution center growth, which allows us to remain dedicated to support our diverse employees with training, development, advancement and education opportunities.”

Dollar General ranked fifth in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list in the Specialty Retailers category. The corporate reputation list is based on survey respondents rating companies in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products, to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.

Some of the retailer's benefits include day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave, and adoption assistance to eligible employees, as well as training and development programs.

Dollar General touts the fact that it works to create a pathway for career advancement within the organization. According to the company, this is evidenced by the fact that approximately 75% of current lead store associates and above are internally placed.

Individuals interested in learning more or applying for career opportunities can visit www.dollargeneral.com/careers.



