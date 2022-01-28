Dollar General Promotes 4 Officers

Dave Fentress has advanced to VP of finance. In nearly 20 years with Dollar General, he has worked several roles across the organization, most recently as VP of internal audit.

Adam Zager has been promoted to VP, risk management. With Dollar General for more than a decade, he held roles of increasing responsibility within risk management, most recently serving as senior director in that department.

