Dollar General Promotes 4 Officers

Dollar General is heading into 2022 with some newly-promoted leaders. The company recently announced four promotions across different business functions.
Among the appointments:
Dave Fentress has advanced to VP of finance. In nearly 20 years with Dollar General, he has worked several roles across the organization, most recently as VP of internal audit.
Jennifer Fletcher is now VP, internal audit. She joined the discount retailer in 2019 as senior director, internal audit.
Adam Zager has been promoted to VP, risk management. With Dollar General for more than a decade, he held roles of increasing responsibility within risk management, most recently serving as senior director in that department.
Donna Hernandez is moving up to divisional VP of store operations from her most recent position as regional director of store operations in the New Orleans market. She joined Dollar General in 1998 as a sales associate and has steadily been promoted from within the company.
The promotions come at a time of rapid expansion for Dollar General, which plans to open 1,110 new stores this year, bring its business to Mexico with 10 locations and broaden the footprint of its pOpshelf concept.
Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General employs approximately 159,000 associates in 47 states. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.