Dollar General Strengthens Supply Chain Team With New Hire

As retailers search for ways to ease supply chain disruptions, Dollar General Corp. has hired retail veteran Michael Joyce as its new SVP of supply chain strategy, inventory and demand management.

Reporting directly to Tony Zuazo, Dollar General’s EVP of global supply chain, Joyce will lead the company’s supply chain functions including inventory management, product fulfillment, supply chain strategy and demand chain management.

“We look forward to Michael’s expertise and leadership to support Dollar General’s supply chain teams,” said Zuazo. “We are confident Michael will help drive our customers’ in-store experiences by working to ensure the items they trust us to provide are available at our nearly 18,000 stores.”

As of July 30, Dollar General operated 17,683 stores in 46 states.

Joyce previously served as SVP of planning, replenishment and supply chain optimization at Jo-Ann Stores, having held various roles of increasing responsibility during his four years with the company. Prior to Jo-Ann, he led advanced analytics consulting initiatives at KPMG and McKinsey & Company, as well as various roles in supply chain, IT and analytics at Amazon, Xilinx Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.

He holds a master of business administration from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master of science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor of science from University of California, Berkeley.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Dollar General was also declared 2021’s Retailer of the Year by PG.