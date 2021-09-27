Dollar General to Move Into Idaho

One of America’s fastest-growing retailers, Dollar General, has revealed plans to expand into its 47th state: Idaho. Construction is underway on North Old Highway 95 in Athol (Kootenai County) for the store, which is currently scheduled to open by spring 2022.

“Dollar General is committed to helping customers save time and money on everyday essentials, and we look forward to bringing our convenience and value to Idaho shoppers,” said Dan Nieser, the company’s SVP of real estate and store development. “In addition to providing affordable access to Idahoans, we are equally excited to create new career opportunities for local residents. We look forward to welcoming new customers into our first Idaho store when the project is completed early next year, and to continue serving customers and communities through our mission of Serving Others.”

As of July 2021, Dollar General operated more than 17,600 stores, and approximately 75% of the American population currently resides within 5 miles of a Dollar General store.

The company said that the addition of a Dollar General store aims to bring positive economic growth to the surrounding community through the creation of local jobs; the generation of additional tax revenue for the municipality; increased accessibility to affordable, quality items; and the ability for area nonprofits, schools and libraries to apply for literacy grants through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

In regard to job creation, Dollar General said that it has hired more than 50,000 new employees since mid-July, and it's not done with its hiring spree: The retailer is looking to hire additional employees for opportunities currently available in stores, distribution centers, the DG Private Fleet and Store Support Center. Individuals interested in joining the company can apply for available positions online.

For the company’s second quarter ended July 30, Dollar General continued to cycle its pandemic gains from last year. For the quarter, its income was $637 million, or $2.69 per share, down from $787.6 million, or $3.12 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Sales were down 0.4% to $8.65 billion. Same-store sales fell 4.7%, but increased 14.1% on a two-year stack basis.

During the quarter, Dollar General opened 270 new stores, remodeled 477 stores and relocated 25 stores. The company reaffirmed plans to open 1,050 new stores in fiscal 2021, along with 1,750 store remodels and 100 store relocations.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.