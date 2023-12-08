Dollar General Appoints 4 Officers

Mooney, Kear and Garza to oversee ops, while Rudy will lead transportation function
Bridget Goldschmidt
Managing Editor
Dollar General Jeff Mooney Main Image
Jeff Mooney

Dollar General Corp. has appointed four leaders at the company.

Jeff Mooney has rejoined the company as SVP, store operations, in which role he will oversee retail operations for more than 8,100 stores in Dollar General's southern geographical divisions. Mooney previously held various roles of increasing responsibility at Dollar General from 2007 to 2021, including divisional VP. In his most recent role, he led the vision and operational strategy to optimize profitability at an educational institution.

Dollar General Jeff Rudy Main Image
Jeff Rudy

Jeff Rudy has joined Dollar General as SVP, transportation. In this role, he will guide all aspects of the company’s transportation function, including international and domestic inbound, and responsibility for all outbound transportation, including DG Private Fleet’s 1,800-plus drivers. Rudy has held roles of increasing responsibility with more than 30 years’ of extensive international and domestic transportation expertise that includes experience in high-volume supply chain management, fleet operations, freight procurement and distribution.

Dollar General Scott Kear Main Image
Scott Kear

Scott Kear has rejoined Dollar General as divisional VP, in which role he will lead such store operations as sales, talent strategies and performance optimizations for 10 regions. A retail operations leader with more than 10 years of experience in driving process improvement and building high-performance teams, he most recently led sales and operations with an emphasis on business development for more than 130 stores across the United States. At Dollar General, Kear was previously a regional director.

Dollar General Macedonio Garza Main Image
Macedonio Garza

Macedonio Garza has joined Dollar General as managing director, Mexico. In this role, Garza will plan and lead Mi Súper Dollar General business operations, among them store operations, merchandising, supply chain and Store Support Center functions, providing overall direction for spurring business growth and amplifying the brand among shoppers in Mexico. He brings to his new role more than 25 years of retail operations expertise, having led high-performing teams for U.S. companies based in Mexico. 

Mooney and Kear aren’t the only executives to rejoin the company of late; in October, Dollar General appointed former chief executive and current board member Todd Vasos its CEO. Vasos succeeded Jeff Owen, after the company’s board “determined that a change in leadership is necessary to restore stability and confidence in the company moving forward.” 

This latest round of appointments comes as Dollar General faces a lawsuit filed by family members of three Black people fatally shot at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., by a racist gunman this past August. The suit against the store’s landlord, operator and security contractor alleges that lax security led to their loved ones’ deaths. 

As of Aug. 4, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

