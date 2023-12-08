Dollar General Appoints 4 Officers

Macedonio Garza has joined Dollar General as managing director, Mexico. In this role, Garza will plan and lead Mi Súper Dollar General business operations, among them store operations, merchandising, supply chain and Store Support Center functions, providing overall direction for spurring business growth and amplifying the brand among shoppers in Mexico. He brings to his new role more than 25 years of retail operations expertise, having led high-performing teams for U.S. companies based in Mexico.

Mooney and Kear aren’t the only executives to rejoin the company of late; in October, Dollar General appointed former chief executive and current board member Todd Vasos its CEO. Vasos succeeded Jeff Owen, after the company’s board “determined that a change in leadership is necessary to restore stability and confidence in the company moving forward.”

This latest round of appointments comes as Dollar General faces a lawsuit filed by family members of three Black people fatally shot at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Fla., by a racist gunman this past August. The suit against the store’s landlord, operator and security contractor alleges that lax security led to their loved ones’ deaths.

As of Aug. 4, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,726 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.