Dole Keto Berry Blend and Boosted Blends

Dole Packaged Foods has debuted the first Keto-Certified frozen fruit blend, the Dole Keto Berry Blend, and a line of three Dole Boosted Blends. Each convenient smoothie kit is designed to help support consumers’ nutrition goals. Specially formulated to meet the Keto Certification criteria allowing only 8 grams net carbs per serving, the Dole Keto Berry Blend is low in sugar, with none added, and features high-fiber fruits and healthy fats. The package contains raspberries, strawberries, blueberries and avocado – all handpicked at peak ripeness and flash-frozen to lock in maximum flavor and nutrition – along with a touch of stevia. A good source of dietary fiber and excellent source of vitamin C, the kit is also certified kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Users just combine 4 ounces of Dole Keto Berry Blend with 6 ounces of water and blend for a 10-ounce smoothie. Meanwhile, the Dole Boosted Blends each offer a combination of fruit and boosted cubes to make a nutrition-packed smoothie. The varieties are Protein, with blueberries, banana, whey and almond butter for 10 grams of protein; Energize, with mango, pineapple, banana and matcha green tea for a jolt of vitamins B6 and C; and Vita-C, with strawberries, pineapple and the tropical fruit acerola for 220% of the daily value of vitamin C per serving, along with iron and manganese. All Dole Boosted Blends contain no added sugars and use sun-ripened, flash-frozen fresh fruit. To prepare, combine 1½ cups of any of the line’s kits with 1½ cups of liquid and blend to desired consistency.  Each 12-ounce resealable package of Dole Keto Berry Blend yields three 10-ounce servings, and retails for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.49, While each 32-ounce resealable package of Dole Boosted Blends makes four servings, and retails for a suggested price range of $9.99-$10.99. 

 

 

