Dole Just Add Chicken Salad Kits

Dole Food Co. has brought together two high-penetration items -- salad and fresh lean chicken -- in an affordable meal solution for two. The global salad leader’s Just Add Chicken Salad Kits combine original Dole dressings, chicken sauté and seasoned finishing sauces with Dole lettuces and toppings. Developed specifically by Dole’s product innovation team for salad-kit users increasingly drawn to the health, taste and convenience advantages of meal kits with lean protein, the four varieties are Pesto Caesar, featuring chopped Dole romaine lettuce, crumbled garlic croutons and parmesan cheese topped with Dole’s Classic Caesar dressing and original chicken sauté and pesto finishing sauces; Sweet Orange, with chopped Dole green leaf and iceberg lettuces, Dole carrots, and crispy wontons mixed with Dole’s sesame ginger vinaigrette and original chicken sauté and sweet orange finishing sauces to enhance the chicken; Roasted Red Pepper, containing chopped Dole green leaf and iceberg lettuces and radicchio, crumbled garlic croutons, and parmesan cheese combined with Dole’s creamy balsamic dressing and original chicken sauté and roasted red pepper finishing sauces; and Lemon Herb Pepper, consisting of chopped Dole green leaf and iceberg lettuces and Radicchio, and roasted onion pita strips topped with Dole’s red wine vinaigrette and original chicken sauté and lemon herb finishing sauces. Each 11.30- to 12-ounce Just Add Chicken Kit (without the chicken) serves two for a suggested retail price of $4.29.