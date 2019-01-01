Press enter to search
Dole Packaged Foods LLC has brought out Dole Fridge Packs, a line of shelf-stable packaged fruit in clear containers that conveniently snap, stack and store in the refrigerator, so consumers can eat a portion and save the rest for later. The item comes in four all-natural varieties in juice, each offering 3.5 servings of fruit, at 80-90 calories per serving: Pineapple Chunks, Mandarin Oranges, Peach Slices and Mixed Fruit. Besides being enjoyed right from the container, the packs can be used in salads, stir-fries, baking and more. A 15-ounce easy-open, resealable, space-saving, BPA-free package of any of the naturally gluten-free, vitamin C-rich, Non-GMO fruit varieties retails for a suggested $2.49.

