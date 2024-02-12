Beloved beaded ice cream brand Dippin’ Dots has now come out with Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Sundaes, marking the iconic brand’s first expansion into grocery store freezers. Now Dippin’ Dots fans can enjoy their favorite treat in a novel format – individually portioned cups designed for easy snacking. The deluxe three-tiered sundaes come in two fan-favorite flavors, Cookies ’n Cream and Cotton Candy, with each sundae cup featuring dots, cookie pieces and ice cream, topped by a flavored sauce. Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream Sundaes will debut at Kroger in January 2025 and then at additional retailers throughout the year. A four-cup box of either flavor will retail for a suggested $6.99. Dippin’ Dots is a brand of J&J Snack Foods.