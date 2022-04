DiGiorno Stuffed Pizza Bites are snack-sized rolls of the iconic Nestlé brand’s fan-favorite pizza. Suitable for snacking or a pre-dinner appetizer, the bites come in four varieties – Pepperoni, Four Cheese, Three Meat and Supreme, all made with 100% real cheese – and can be prepared in the oven, air fryer or microwave depending on consumers’ crust preference, with the cook time based on preparation method. A 14-ounce bag of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99.