DiGiorno and Stouffer’s Meatless Items

Well-known Nestlé USA brands DiGiorno and Stouffer’s have introduced meatless offerings made with Sweet Earth Awesome Grounds, a plant-based ground beef alternative acquired by Nestlé in 2017. Featuring the same high product quality, taste and texture of the original offerings with real meat, DiGiorno Rising Crust Meatless Supreme (approximately 30 ounces) and Stouffer’s Meatless Lasagna (approximately 19 ounces) target the growing contingent of “flexitarian” consumers looking for convenient and meat-free options from trusted brands. Sweet Earth Awesome Grounds are made from such ingredients as textured yellow pea protein, wheat gluten, canola oil and coconut oil, and contain 16 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. According to the company, prices of the frozen meatless pizza and lasagna items will be up to individual retailers to determine.