Diestel Family Ranch Sous-Vide Turkey Meatloaf

Available in traditional and Florentine flavors, fully cooked Sous-Vide Turkey Meatloaves from Diestel Family Ranch are made from butcher-quality, whole-muscle cuts to provide authentic turkey flavor and premium texture. The sous-vide cooking method ensures a moist and flavorful loaf every time, while making it easy for home cooks to get dinner on the table in 30 minutes. Pre-formed and pre-sauced, the products are ready to serve after being reheated with a quick boil on the stovetop, or warmed in the oven or microwave. Influenced by the classic comfort-food recipe, the traditional turkey meatloaf is blended with bread crumbs, rolled oats and eggs, while the Florentine turkey meatloaf is stuffed with a mixture of spinach and feta crumbles, and both are topped with a sweet tomato glaze. Made from slow-grown turkeys fed a 100% vegetarian diet and raised with plenty of fresh air and room to roam, antibiotic-, carrageenan- and MSG-free product line is low in fat, calories and cholesterol, and offers 20 grams of protein per serving. Diestel’s Sous-Vide Meatloaves serve two to three people for dinner and are sold frozen in 16-ounce boxes for a suggested retail price of $8.99.