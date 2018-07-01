Diamond of California Signature Nut Toppings
Diamond of California's Signature Nut Toppings are made in small batches, weighed, cooked, sorted and packaged within 30 minutes for optimal freshness. They come in two varieties: Butter Roasted Pecans, which are simply roasted with coconut oil, butter and a touch of sea salt; and Maple Glazed Pecans, which comprise whole pecans with cane sugar, Grade A maple syrup and molasses, as well as hints of vanilla and ground cinnamon. Each has an SRP of $4.99 per 5.5-ounce bag.