Desert Essence Prebiotic Plant Based Oral Care

In time for October Dental Hygiene Month, natural oral care provider Desert Essence has come out with Prebiotic Plant Based Brushing Rinse and Prebiotic Plant Based Toothpaste in Mint and Gingermint flavors, to help keep odor-causing bacteria at bay with inulin and chicory root, along with plant oils and extracts. By enhancing the growth and activity of beneficial organisms, the prebiotic fiber compounds work to neutralize bacteria that causes bad breath. Designed to be used before brushing to cleanse the entire mouth, the alcohol-free, vegan rinse, which retails for a suggested $9.99 per 15.8-ounce bottle, is specially formulated to banish morning breath, the result of bacteria buildup during sleep, when the production of acid-neutralizing saliva decreases. The fluoride-, SLS- and gluten-free, vegan toothpaste, retailing for a suggested $6.99 per 6.25-ounce tube, aims to restore good bacteria to the mouth while providing complete care for teeth and gums. All of Desert Essence’s products are made in the U.S.A. with globally sourced ingredients.