Deodorant Recalled From Walmart, Dollar Tree and Amazon

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a national recall of 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant due to deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations, according to the federal agency’s enforcement report. The recall involves three types of roll-on Power Stick deodorant that were produced by Easton, Pa.-based A.P. Deauville and sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree and Amazon.

The FDA established cGMPs to ensure the safety, quality and consistency of products. The recall enforcement report did not specify which regulations A.P. Deauville was not following.

According to its website, A.P. Deauville brings to market health and beauty brands geared toward the mass consumer market. It purchased the Power Stick brand from Unilever 20 years ago.

The Power Stick recall applies to more than 20,000 cases of the “power fresh”-scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, 22,400-plus cases of “spring fresh”-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, and more than 23,400 cases of Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

This isn't the first time that A.P. Deauville has been flagged by the FDA. In November 2019, FDA sent a warning letter to the company after an inspection of its New Brunswick, N.J., facility. At that time, the agency found “significant violations” of cGMP regulations for finished pharmaceuticals and thereby declared the drug products adulterated. A.P. Deauville was required to to correct its violations and prevent them from happening again.