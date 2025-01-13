Fourth-generation cheesemaker and importer Schuman Cheese has now launched Delve Dips or Spreads – they can be used either way. Made with Schuman’s award-winning cheeses, the product aims to offer a deeper, more indulgent experience for cheese lovers. Each Delve item is made using Cello Mascarpone as the base, ensuring an ultra-smooth, decadent texture, complemented by other world-class cheeses. The line comes in three varieties: Basil Pesto Parm, a blend of basil and Cello Copper Kettle Parmesan Cheese; Garlic Herb Asiago, a combination of garlic, fresh herbs and Cello Asiago Cheese; and Whipped Feta, featuring Dodoni Feta Cheese made from 100% Greek pasteurized sheep and goat milk. Even before arriving on grocery store shelves, Delve earned two awards in the 2024 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. Delve 16-ounce tubs are currently available at Costco for a suggested $8.99 in the Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Texas (Dallas) regions, with rollouts to additional regions coming soon. Starting in February at Wakefern (ShopRite), 6-ounce tubs will be available for a suggested $5.99.