Delimex Taquitos

Known for its fresh and authentic Mexican street food, Kraft Heinz brand Delimex (a combination of “delicious” and “Mexican”) is aiming to redefine the frozen aisle based on consumer insights. To that end, the frozen brand has rolled out refreshed packaging, improved flavor and nearly double the filling in its taquitos. Ready to eat after just two minutes in the microwave, the crunchy hand-held snacks come in four varieties: Beef Corn, Chicken Corn, Chicken & Cheese Flour, and Beef & Cheese Flour. The suggested retail price is $6.39 per 23-ounce (23-count) package of Beef Corn or Chicken Corn taquitos, as well as for a 21.6-ounce (18-count) package of Beef & Cheese Flour or Chicken & Cheese Flour taquitos. Additionally, a 56-ounce (56-count) package of Beef Corn taquitos, a 50.4-ounce (41-count) Beef & Cheese Flour taquitos, and a 50.4-ounce (42-count) Chicken & Cheese Flour taquitos all retail for a suggested $11.79 each.