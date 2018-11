New from Del Monte is Fruit & Oats, said to be the first ready-to-eat oatmeal containing a full serving of fruit. Made to be eaten hot or cold, the oatmeal contains 400 milligrams of omega-3s and 20 grams of whole grains, while leaving out high-fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners. Three varieties are available: Pear Maple, Peach Cinnamon Spice and Apple Cinnamon. SRP is $2.09-$3.19 per two-pack of 7-ounce cups.