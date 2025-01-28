Long known for its category-leading French Onion Dip, Dean’s Dip has now launched five additional flavors. As well as extending its classic offerings to include cool, garlicky Creamy Dill and cheesy, spicy Jalapeño Popper in 16-ounce tubs, the brand has debuted a Cantina Dairy Dip subline with three varieties in 12-ounce tubs: Mexican Street Corn Dip, featuring real bits of corn and a cheesy kick; flavor-packed Fiesta Taco Dip; and spicy, smooth Guacamole Flavored Dip. These latest products boast Dean’s signature rich and creamy texture, which the brand asserts is “perfect for ultimate dip-ability.” The five dips each retail for a suggested $3.49. Dean’s Dip is made by West Madison Foods.