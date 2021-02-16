Dean & DeLuca Emerges From Bankruptcy

Upscale grocery store and café chain Dean & DeLuca has now emerged from bankruptcy. The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last March, its Chapter 11 plan was confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court in the Southern District of New York this past November, and the plan went into effect on Jan. 28.

The reorganized Dean & DeLuca has emerged with a stronger balance sheet, having eliminated more than $300 million in debt. Owned by Thailand's Pace Development Corp., the Wichita, Kansas-based company shuttered its stores in 2019, but is now working to restart operations in the United States and globally.

Joseph Baum, partner in charge of restructuring at financial consulting firm CFGI, a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, and Lawton Bloom, of Argus Management, were co-CROs, while Brown Rudnick LLP acted as reorganization counsel.