Dave’s Killer Bread, which bills itself as the leading organic bread brand, is augmenting its on-the-go snack product line with the national launch of Organic Snack Bites. Each flavor offers the same whole grain nutrition and clean ingredients that Dave’s fans expect, combined with an on-trend crunchy texture. Made with organic nuts, seeds and grains for a satisfying crunch and flavor, the bites can be eaten alone or added to salads, parfaits and soups. The product line provides both savory and sweet taste profiles: China Roll, with organic chia seeds, pumpkin seeds and crisp brown rice, alongside a sweet cinnamon flavor; PB & Chocolate, a salty-sweet experience with organic peanut butter, rolled oats, cocoa butter, quinoa flakes and sea salt; lightly sweet Honey Nut, packed with organic rolled oats, honey and dry-roasted almonds; Epic Everything, containing crunchy bits of garlic and onion with organic pumpkin seeds, cashews, quinoa flakes and sunflower kernels; Toasted Garlic, consisting of organic rolled oats, poppy seeds, quinoa flakes and crisp brown rice; and tangy Bold Buffalo, comprising organic cashews, pumpkin seeds, rolled oats and crisp brown rice. Dave’s bites join its Organic Snack Bars and Amped-Up Organic Protein Bars, also available nationwide. All of the brand’s products are Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors, flavors, high-fructose corn syrup or bleached flour. A stand-up resealable 7.2-ounce pouch of any Snack Bites flavor retails for a suggested $6.99.