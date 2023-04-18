Dave’s Killer Bread Organic Snack Bars

Dave’s Killer Bread, a maker of organic whole grain loaves, breakfast breads, English muffins, bagels and buns, is entering another category with its Organic Snack Bars. Boasting such quality ingredients as whole grains, seeds, nuts and chocolate, the nutritious soft-baked bars come in three flavors: Cocoa Brownie Blitz, a vegan bar featuring organic chocolate chunks and the brand’s signature mix of seeds, containing 16 grams of whole grains and 6 grams of fiber; Trail Mix Crumble, offering organic chocolate chunks, fruits, almond butter and seeds while serving up 19 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of fiber; and Oat-rageous Honey Almond, providing a generous 22 grams of whole grains and 5 grams of fiber through such simple ingredients as organic rolled oats, organic honey and organic dry-roasted almonds. Last year, the brand did a soft rollout of the bars that was so successful that it moved ahead to launch them nationally. Four-bar boxes of any variety retail for a suggested $5.99, while individual 1.75-ounce bars go for a suggested $1.99 at retail. In common with all Dave’s Killer Bread offerings available nationwide, Organic Snack Bars are Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified; contain no artificial ingredients, preservatives, colors or flavors; and are free of high-fructose corn syrup and bleached flour.