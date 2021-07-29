Datasembly, Numerator Pool Efforts to Help Grocers Gauge TPR Promotions

Two data and tech firms are teaming up to help grocers with their pricing and promotions processes at a time when both aspects of business are crucial. This week, Datasembly and Numerator announced a new partnership to deliver temporary price reduction (TPR) promotions monitoring to retailers and CPGs.

Together, Datasembly's comprehensive retail pricing data and Numerator’s omnichannel promotional coverage will enable retailers and brands to get quicker insights to create, execute and assess promotional strategies in real time. The solutions address some of the challenges and complexities associated with TPR, such as a lack of transparency, delayed reporting and cost as part of company’s promotional trade spend.

"It's absolutely essential to provide our customers with current, comprehensive data so they can make the best decisions, particularly when it comes to launching TPR promotions monitoring," said Amy Fitzgerald, SVP, strategy, at Chicago-based Numerator. "We are pleased to partner with Datasembly, and together our TPR solution will help brands stay ahead of the market, uncover shifting promotional tactics and insights, and maximize sales lift."

Adds Ben Reich, founder and CEO of Tysons, Va.-based Datasembly: “Partnering with Numerator to unlock even more actionable insights like TPR promotions is another example of how our data continues to help CPGs and retailers improve strategic decision-making capabilities and increase revenue. We look forward to providing complete, reliable, data that can be integrated seamlessly for our clients and partners."

The TPR monitoring offering is now available within Numerator's Promotions Intel and Promo Insights solutions.