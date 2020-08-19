Real-Time Pricing Provider Datasembly Raises $10.3M
Datasembly, which sells real-time pricing, promotions and availability data for retailers and CPG brands, said it has raised $10.3 million in a funding round led by Craft Ventures with participation from Valor Siren Ventures.
Datasembly collects billions of grocery and retail product records from every store — online and brick-and-mortar — every day. Customers can see and share competitive information for real-time product transparency, without having to send people in stores or settle for averaged data. The company currently has three of the top 10 CPG brands and two of the top five regional and national retailers on board as customers.
Consumer demand for a seamless online-offline experience is driving unprecedented transparency in retail pricing. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic forced retailers to address challenges posed by increasing competition, omnichannel execution, and contactless data acquisition, while responding quickly to what’s actually happening in their stores and local markets. Pricing and assortment changes rapidly, and better pricing intelligence improves strategic decision-making capabilities and increases revenue.
“Datasembly is changing the way retailers and CPGs can get and share pricing information, eliminating the need to visit stores in person or to settle for averaged data. Using real-time, store-level pricing and promotions data, customers get unprecedented transparency between retailers, partners, and suppliers,” said founder and CEO Ben Reich. “The top retailers and CPGs we’re already working with are reaping the benefits of the value we provide. Along with our two strategic investors, we have the talent and resources to continue to grow our customer base and solve the industry’s archaic pricing problem.”