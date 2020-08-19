Real-Time Pricing Provider Datasembly Raises $10.3M

Datasembly, which sells real-time pricing, promotions and availability data for retailers and CPG brands, said it has raised $10.3 million in a funding round led by Craft Ventures with participation from Valor Siren Ventures.

Datasembly collects billions of grocery and retail product records from every store — online and brick-and-mortar — every day. Customers can see and share competitive information for real-time product transparency, without having to send people in stores or settle for averaged data. The company currently has three of the top 10 CPG brands and two of the top five regional and national retailers on board as customers.

Consumer demand for a seamless online-offline experience is driving unprecedented transparency in retail pricing. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic forced retailers to address challenges posed by increasing competition, omnichannel execution, and contactless data acquisition, while responding quickly to what’s actually happening in their stores and local markets. Pricing and assortment changes rapidly, and better pricing intelligence improves strategic decision-making capabilities and increases revenue.