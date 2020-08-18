Amazon Launches $1.4B Tech Hub Expansion

Amazon said Tuesday it will invest $1.4 billion in its U.S. tech hub operations, an expansion effort that will include the creation of 3,500 technology and corporate jobs.

Amazon said it will expand its tech hub operations in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, and San Diego. Teams in these cities will support various businesses across Amazon, including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh, among others.

More specifically, this is what Amazon has planned for those cities:

Dallas: Amazon will expand the existing Dallas Tech Hub at its Galleria location in North Dallas, adding more than 100,000 square feet of space and 600 tech and corporate roles. Currently, Amazon employs 43,000 workers across the state of Texas. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $16 billion in the state.

Denver: The Denver Tech Hub will grow by an additional 100 jobs with the addition of 20,000 square feet of new office space. The roles will join the existing 10,500 Amazon employees working in Colorado. Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $2.8 billion in the state of Colorado.

Detroit: The acquisition of more than 25,000 square feet of office space in Detroit will provide space for an additional 100 jobs. Amazon has invested more than $2.5 billion in the state of Michigan since 2010 and employs more than 13,000 workers across the state.

Manhattan: In Manhattan, Amazon plans to create 2,000 new jobs and has acquired the Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue building, where the e-commerce operator plans to open a 630,000-square-foot office. Amazon has invested more than $7 billion in the state of New York since 2010 and currently employs 24,000 workers across the state.

Phoenix: Amazon's 90,000-square-foot Phoenix Tech Hub expansion at 100 Mill will bring more than 500 jobs to the community. Amazon has invested more than $11 billion in Arizona since 2010 and directly employs more than 17,000 people across the state.

San Diego: In San Diego, an addition of more than 40,000 square feet will allow for the creation of 200 new jobs. These new roles will join the 90,000 Amazon employees already working across the state of California. Amazon has invested more than $50 billion in California over the last 10 years.