Game-Changing Pricing and Promotions Innovations for the Decade Ahead

Webinar Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. EDT

With rapidly changing customer demand patterns, accelerated inflation, e-commerce adoption, and product supply challenges, having the right pricing and promotions to shape shopper engagement has never been more important. What worked in the last decade simply won’t be sufficient for the decade ahead!

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Competitor Intelligence, Personalized Pricing, and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) are helping forward-looking retailers to be more shopper-centric, more competitive, and more profitable.



In this session, you will hear from four leading technology innovators in the grocery retail sector focused on future-ready pricing and promotions capabilities. You will also hear customer use cases from leading grocers who are using or evaluating these innovations to meet their needs.