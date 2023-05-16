Dannon Light + Fit Zero Sugar Drinks and Cups

Launched in a convenient on-the-go format, Light + Fit Zero Sugar Drinks are the latest innovation to join Dannon’s Zero Sugar portfolio of products that satisfy consumers’ sweet cravings while enabling them to stay on track with their health goals. The cultured dairy beverage has 0 grams of sugar and no artificial sweeteners, as well as being an excellent source of protein, with 8 grams per serving, and containing just 40 calories per serving. Available in Mango Pineapple, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla flavors, the line retails for a suggested $1.89 per 7-fluid-ounce bottle of any variety. The introduction comes after the debut of Light + Fit Zero Sugar Cups made with milk filtered to remove the sugar in dairy. Containing 50 calories and 11 grams of protein per serving, the line offers a creamy yogurt in Vanilla, Strawberry, Peach and Mixed Berry flavors for a suggested $1.69 per 5.3-ounce cup of any variety, or $5.29 per 4-pack of Vanilla or Strawberry.