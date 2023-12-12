Danish Creamery European-Style Spreadable Butters and Specialty Salt Sticks

Just ahead of the festive season California-based farmer-owned cooperative Danish Creamery has expanded its product portfolio with two firsts in the category: European Style Spreadable Butters with Extra Virgin Oils and European Style Butter Specialty Salt Sticks. Crafted with meticulous detail, these premium butters can enhance a range of holiday dishes and snacks. European Style Spreadable Butters, made with Danish Creamery’s highest-quality butter, cold-extracted extra virgin oils and a touch of sea salt, comes in two varieties, Extra Virgin Avocado Oil, providing a buttery, avocado flavor and a rich color, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil, offering a fruit-forward flavor followed by a peppery finish. European Style Butter Specialty Salt Sticks combine the brand’s rich butter, containing 82% butterfat, with premium salts and ingredients, in three artisan varieties: Garlic Salt, created to enhance pasta, protein, vegetables and (naturally) garlic bread; Pink Himalayan Salt, equally suited to popcorn or roasted vegetables; and Rosemary Salt, an aromatic option ideal for basting a steak, adding herbaceous flavor to pasta or slathering on a crusty baguette. The spreadable butter comes in 6.5-ounce tubs with a suggested retail price of $4.49 for either variety, while an individual 4-ounce stick of any variety retails for a suggested $2.99. Danish Creamery is a subsidiary of California Dairies Inc.