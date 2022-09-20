Plant-based pioneer Daiya Foods has now rolled out what it describes as the first-ever plant-based and allergen-friendly flatbreads. Inspired by an Italian trattoria experience, the line consists of three flavors, all featuring Daiya’s award-winning Cutting Board Cheeze Shreds atop a thin gluten-free crust: sweet and savory Mushroom, Caramelized Onion & Fig (12.2 ounces); hearty Meatless Italian Sausage Style Crumbles, Roasted Pepper & Kale (11.4 ounces); and nut-free Tomato, Sunflower Seed Pesto & Arugula (12.0 ounces). Suitable for lunch, or as a shared appetizer, Daiya Flatbreads can be found in the frozen section for a suggested retail price of $6.99 per package.