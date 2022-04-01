Popular plant-based cheese brand Daiya has introduced reformulated versions of its Daiya Blocks, which now feature updated packaging and an improved recipe made from oats and chickpeas. Free from dairy, gluten, peanuts and soy, the reformulated recipe offers a creamier, more balanced taste, with a semi-firm bite and smooth finish. Available in Medium Cheddar, Jalapeño Havarti, Monterey Jack, Smoked Gouda and just-added Classic Mozzarella varieties, the blocks can be shredded, sliced, grated or cubed, making them a great choice for charcuterie boards, holiday entertaining, afternoon snacks and more. A 7.1-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $4.99.