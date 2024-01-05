CVS Makes Temp Leadership Positions Permanent

CVS Health has revealed several leadership updates, effective immediately.

First, SVP of Corporate Finance and interim CFO Tom Cowhey has been formally appointed the company’s next CFO.

Cowhey joined CVS Health in February 2022. He was previously CFO of Surgery Partners Inc., and before that spent more than a decade at Aetna in various strategy and finance roles. Since joining CVS Health, he has overseen investor relations, corporate development, treasury and finance operations, working closely with CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch and the executive leadership team to manage the company’s overall financial strategy.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Tom's caliber and experience already within CVS Health today and ready to take on the role. His experience in health care is deep and broad, and he will drive continuity for our strategy and delivering on our commitments,” said Lynch.

Second, Mike Pykosz, CEO of Oak Street Health and interim lead of health care delivery, has been formally appointed president of health care delivery.

Pykosz joined CVS Health following the acquisition of Oak Street Health on May 2, 2023. As CEO and a co-founder of Oak Street, he built it into a leading multipayor value-based primary care platform. During his time at CVS Health, Pykosz has focused on continuing to run the Oak Street Health business while also helping to unify all of CVS Health’s care delivery assets.

“Mike is a natural fit to lead the execution of our health care delivery strategy. There is real innovation and value to be unlocked as Mike unifies our clinic-based and home health assets,” said Lynch.

Cowhey's and Pykosz's interim roles were initially revealed in October after news broke that EVP, CFO and President of Health Services Shawn Guertin was taking a leave of absence. Guertin stepped down from his roles due to family health reasons and has remained on personal leave. He will leave the company on May 31.

“We fully support Shawn and his need to prioritize his family during this time,” said Lynch. “We thank Shawn for all the contributions he has made as a valuable member of our team.”

