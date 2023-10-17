CVS CFO Takes Leave of Absence Due to Family Health Reasons

CVS Health has revealed several leadership updates, effective immediately. EVP, CFO and President of Health Services Shawn Guertin will be taking a leave of absence from his role due to unforeseen family health reasons. SVP of Corporate Finance Tom Cowhey has been appointed interim CFO, while CEO of Oak Street Health Mike Pykosz has been named interim president of health services.

“Our thoughts are with Shawn and his family during this difficult period,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “The board and I have every confidence that Tom and Mike will ensure we continue to execute our strategy seamlessly while we give Shawn time to be with his family.”

Guertin joined CVS as EVP and CFO on May 28, 2021.He previously spent eight years at Aetna, where he was EVP, CFO and chief enterprise risk officer.

Cowhey joined CVS Health in February 2022. He was previously CFO of Surgery Partners Inc., and before that he spent more than a decade at Aetna in various strategy and finance roles. Since joining CVS Health, he has overseen investor relations, corporate development, treasury and finance operations, working closely with Guertin and Lynch to manage the company’s overall financial strategy.

Meanwhile, Pykosz joined CVS Health following the acquisition of Oak Street Health on May 2. As CEO and a co-founder of Oak Street, he built it into a leading multi-payor, value-based primary care platform. During his time at CVS Health, Pykosz has been focused on continuing to run the Oak Street business while also helping to unify all of CVS Health’s care delivery assets.

CVS Health will report its third-quarter earnings results on Nov. 1 and hold Investor Day on Dec. 5, as previously revealed.

