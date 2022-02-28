C&S Resurrects Grand Union Banner

C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc. has officially brought back the classic Grand Union supermarket banner with 11 stores in New York state and Vermont. GU Markets LLC, an affiliate of C&S, will operate the stores.

“The Grand Union stores are back and better than ever,” said C&S CEO Bob Palmer. “We have taken an iconic brand that everyone loved and leveraged our best-in-class retail strategies to take this legendary brand to the next level. Shoppers will get great prices and an extensive selection of fresh and grocery staples. These stores have been specially designed and stocked to ensure braggingly happy customers with a customized local assortment.”

“Each of these Grand Union stores will showcase C&S’s already successful retail strategies and be supported by our strong wholesale supply chain,” added Eric Winn, the company’s COO. “They will feature our latest innovations in digital programming, loyalty, private brands, category management, promotional strategies, and fresh assortment, pricing and marketing.”

C&S acquired the stores last year, when Price Chopper and Tops Markets LLC decided to merge and FTC’s regulatory review process mandated the divestiture of certain Tops locations.

The grand openings of the stores will feature special deals, giveaways and in-store ceremonies. During these events, Grand Union will provide donations to local community partners. Locations and grand-opening dates are as follows: Warrensburg, N.Y., March 2, 9 a.m.; Rutland, Vt., March 2, 11:30 a.m.; Peru, N.Y., March 2, 3:30 p.m.; Saranac Lake, N.Y., March 3, 9 a.m.; Watertown, N.Y., March 3, 1 p.m.; Rome, N.Y., March 4, 9 a.m.; Sherrill, N.Y., March 4, 11 a.m.; Cooperstown, N.Y., March 4, 1:30 p.m.; Norwich, N.Y., March 5, 9 a.m.; Owego, N.Y., March 5, 11:30 a.m.; Cortland, N.Y., March 5, 2 p.m.

Customers who join Grand Union’s Red Dot Savings Program automatically receive discounts on their favorite items, digital coupons and more.

Originally founded in 1916, Grand Union was one of the first supermarkets in the United States. In 2013, the last 12 stores operating under the Grand Union banner were rebranded as Tops Markets locations. Today, Grand Union offers competitive prices on a wide range of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand-name groceries, in addition to signature private brands. Each store carries a specialized local assortment to meet area shoppers’ needs.

Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, Keene, N.H.-based C&S Wholesale Grocers now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 100,000-plus products. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.