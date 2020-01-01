Press enter to search
Meeting consumer demand for alternatives to carb-heavy sandwiches and wraps, Crystal Farms Dairy Co. has introduced Cheese Wraps. Now available at retailers nationwide, the product offers a gluten-free, low-carb alternative to sliced bread, pitas, tortillas, wraps and the like. The innovation stems from a simple but effective formula: a single slice of 100% cheese sturdy enough to hold consumers’ favorite ingredients and ready to eat right out of the package. Ideal for low-carb sandwich wraps and other culinary applications, Crystal Farms Cheese Wraps come in two varieties – Marble Jack and Mozzarella – and provide 7-8 grams of protein per serving. The item retails for a suggested $4.99 per 6-count package.

 

