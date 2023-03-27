Crystal Farms Cheese Sticks Line Extension

Midwestern farmer-sourced Crystal Farms Dairy Co., a subsidiary of Post Holdings Inc., is expanding its snack cheese stick offerings with flavors aimed at adult palates: Gouda and Sharp Cheddar. With this introduction, the brand is acting on its belief that cheese sticks aren’t just for kids – they’re also an easy and flavorful snack option for adults on the go. The Gouda and Sharp Cheddar Cheese flavors are now available across Minnesota and Wisconsin. joining the line’s already popular Mozzarella, Pepper Jack, Marble Jack and Cheddar cheese stick flavors in the dairy aisle. The suggested retail price for either of the latest varieties is $4.69 per 9-ounce package of 12 sticks.