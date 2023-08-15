Crispy Edge Gourmet Potstickers

St. Louis restaurateur-founded Crispy Edge has launched a line of globally inspired Gourmet Potstickers, which is now available through KeHE. The brand’s convenient premium frozen product line is available in five flavors created to appeal to a variety of palates and tastes: Buffalo Chicken, featuring garlic herb dough and creamy Buffalo chicken filling; Cheddar & Beef, with onion dough and ground-beef-and-cheddar filling; Chorizo Date, offering turmeric dough and chorizo-and-date filling; Lemongrass Chicken, consisting of black pepper dough and plant-based-chicken-and-lemongrass filling; and Traditional, made with crispy-edge dough and pork-cabbage-and-ginger filling. All consumers need to do is thaw the fully cooked potstickers in the refrigerator and then choose from a range of five-minute hearing options: air fryer, electric griddle, oven, stovetop, steam, microwave, or propane or charcoal grill. A 7-ounce resealable pouch of any of the varieties retails for a suggested $6.99.