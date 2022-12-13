Cracker Barrel Offers New Holiday Catering Options

Just in time for winter feasting, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has rolled out affordable catering options, limited-time holiday meals and a range of new seasonal flavors.

“Due to inflation and rising food costs at the grocery store, many guests are facing additional stress preparing for gatherings with family and friends, unlike any other holiday season in years past,” said Cracker Barrel SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. “This season, we want to remind guests that Cracker Barrel is prepared to help alleviate those additional burdens, so they can spend more stress-free time together. Cracker Barrel’s selection of seasonal Heat n‘ Serve Meals, prepared sides, pies and homestyle catering options offer value beyond quality and convenience through budget-friendly price points to feed everyone at your gathering.”

[Read more: "FMI Report Offers Advice to Put Grocery Foodservice on the Map"]

These offerings include new Homestyle Chicken n‘ French Toast, Cracker Barrel’s spin on chicken and waffles, featuring the company’s signature Sunday Homestyle Chicken and special-recipe French toast prepared with sourdough bread, hand-dipped in egg batter and fried on the griddle. Served with a choice of Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples, plus whipped butter and Cracker Barrel’s famous mini bottles of syrup, the hot ready-to-serve meal for 10 or more starts at $8.49 per person. Consumers can also pick up a Homestyle Chicken n‘ French Toast Family Meal Basket to go to serve smaller groups of five.

Additionally, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, customers can pick up a complete holiday meal ready to heat and serve in three hours or under. Starting at $124.99, the Prime Rib Heat n‘ Serve Family Dinner serves four to six and includes prime rib plus au jus and horseradish, mashed potatoes and roasted gravy, a choice of two Country Sides, and sweet yeast rolls. Also available are Holiday Ham Heat n‘ Serve Feast, serving eight to 10 and consisting of sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni n‘ cheese, a choice of two Country Sides, sweet yeast rolls, apple streusel pie, and pecan pie, available starting at $159.99, and Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Family Dinner, serving four to six and offering sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni n‘ cheese, choice of one Country Side and sweet yeast rolls, starting at $109.99. Those who pre-order now and schedule pickup on Dec. 22 or 23 will receive a free $10 bonus card with a Heat n‘ Serve Feast or a $5 bonus card with a Heat n‘ Serve Family Dinner.

Further, Cracker Barrel’s new Barrel Bites can serve as a side, appetizer or snack, and are available for catering groups of 10 or more. Consumers can choose from a selection of Country Fried Pickles, White Cheddar Cheese Bites, Loaded Hashbrown Casserole Tots and Biscuit Beignets. Other items are Homestyle Sides, available to feed four to six or eight to 10, and prepared hot and ready to share or chilled to reheat and serve later, with options such as new Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Mac n‘ Cheese, Country Green Beans, and Holiday Pies, suitable as dessert or a gift, in such varieties as Cinnamon Roll Pie, Apple Streusel, Chocolate Pecan and Pecan.

Prices and item availability may vary by location. Cracker Barrel now offers Google Pay and Apple Pay to make paying easier.

Lebanon, Tenn.-based Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations in 45 states, as well as a virtual brand, The Pancake Kitchen, and owns the breakfast-and lunch-focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company restaurants.