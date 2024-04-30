Cracker Barrel Artisan Flavors Cheese

Manufactured and marketed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy, a subsidiary of Lactalis USA, Cracker Barrel Cheese has just added Truffle Cheddar and Dill Havarti Artisan Flavors to its robust lineup of products encompassing a wide variety of cooking and snacking formats.Truffle Cheddar pairs the brand’s smooth and creamy White Cheddar cheese with the earthy, robust taste of truffle, while Dill Havarti combines mild and buttery Havarti cheese with the fresh herbal flavor of dill. Now available in block format in select retailers nationwide, with additional outlets to come this year, both cheeses come in 7-ounce blocks retailing for a suggested $3.99 each, although the price may vary by retailer.