CPG Industry Asks Gov’t to Help it Meet Demand

The consumer packaged goods industry approves of President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, issued May 19 to provide regulatory relief to companies to help get the economy back on track, but has some further suggestions.

“Our industry is pleased to see President Trump acting on this further through his executive order,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Arlington, Va.-based Consumer Brands Association (CBA). “By temporarily waiving burdensome or unnecessary regulations, the CPG industry will be able to more efficiently manufacture and deliver products that are in high demand and that consumers need."

Noted Freeman: “A little over two months ago, the [CPG] industry first urged President Trump to consider suspending any new federal rules or regulations that might hinder the increased production and delivery of the critical goods that Americans rely on to stay safe and healthy during this crisis.”

He went on to make a few “specific requests” of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture “to help our industry operate at peak capacity and meet increased consumer demand, without compromising product safety”:

Provide flexibility regarding food security programs so that a broad range of food isn't wasted, but rather is more easily accessible to the consumers who need it most during this crisis

Continue to loosen labeling requirements and allow the use of digital disclosure to provide information to consumers, facilitating increased agility in the food supply chain, enabling, in part, food products originally destined for foodservice establishments to be distributed and sold at retail establishments.

Delay the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard compliance date so industry can collaborate with its supply chains on gathering the necessary information to meet the new regulatory requirements once the pandemic has passed.