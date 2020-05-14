CPG Industry Asks Commerce Dept. to Create Supply Chain Index

As states start to emerge from lockdown, the Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has requested that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross develop a National Supply Chain Index and Performance Dashboard.

“Perhaps no time in history has highlighted the degree to which supply chains shape the health and well-being of our nation,” wrote Tom Madrecki, VP supply chain and logistics at Arlington, Va.-based CBA, in a letter to Ross. “The acute evaluation and benchmarking of supply chains would mark an important step toward friction-point visibility and pinpointing, prioritizing and addressing supply chain challenges.”

According to CBA, the dashboard would include the data needed to establish an early-warning system regarding possible supply chain issues and disruptions, employing both public- and private-sector information sources. The index’s increased transparency and visibility could also help with strategic policymaking, influence private-sector investment, predict inflation and assist emergency response efforts.

“The coronavirus crisis has demonstrated the strength and resiliency of our supply chains, but we must learn from this experience and put practical resources in place so that policymakers and consumers can be assured that the flow of essential products will continue no matter what crisis comes next,” added Madrecki in the letter to Ross.

During the pandemic, CBA has collaborated closely with federal and state governments with the aim of protecting supply chains and ensuring consumers’ access to essential products. The trade organization was also instrumental in introducing the bipartisan Congressional Supply Chain Caucus and the cross-industry Critical Infrastructure Supply Chain Council, and is urging the formation of a White House Office of Supply Chain.