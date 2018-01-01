Press enter to search
The Country Butcher Stuffed Center Bones

Stuffed Center Bones from The Country Butcher help satisfy dogs' chewing urges for hours. They are 4-inch natural, white bare bones filled with a variety of meats, cheese and/or rice, and join stuffed hooves and tracheas in their new lineup. Available in Bully N Beef, Cheese N Bacon and Chicken N Rice varieties, the stuffed bones retail for a suggested $4.49 each or $7.99 per two-pack. All Country Butcher products are 100 percent grown and made in the United States.

