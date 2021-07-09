Country Archer Provisions Plant-Based Jerky

Country Archer Provisions has now branched into meatless offerings with its Plant-Based Jerky line. Known for its 100% grass-fed beef jerky and meat sticks made with real ingredients, the brand has debuted chef-created mushroom jerky in three varieties: tangy BBQ, sweet and savory Teriyaki, and umami-flavored Spiced Bacon. The clean-label line features whole slices of premium King Oyster Mushrooms, which have fibers with a similar look and feel to meat; other real ingredients; and flavorful spices, with nothing artificial. Aimed at vegetarians and flexitarians alike, Certified Gluten-Free, soy-free, low-fat, good-source-of-fiber Plant-Based Jerky rounds out Country Archer’s portfolio of better-for-you snacks crafted with responsibly sourced ingredients. The product was created in partnership with New York City executive chef and published author Will Horowitz, who also collaborated with Country Archer in 2020 on its Zero Sugar Beef Jerky line. A 2-ounce resealable pouch of Country Archer Plant-Based Jerky retails for a suggested $7.99